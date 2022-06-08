Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

RDUS has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 477,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,661,479.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,733,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,645,806.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,959,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after buying an additional 3,284,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,656 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,421,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,219 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 6,788.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 928,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,318,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,454,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

