Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $5.26 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ:METC opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $782.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.05. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.113 dividend. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $5,314,836.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,276,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,284,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 120,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $1,745,336.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,960,654 shares in the company, valued at $100,929,483. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,822,205 shares of company stock worth $27,098,826 over the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 523.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

