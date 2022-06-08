Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.70 Per Share

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Ramsdens’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON RFX opened at GBX 207.85 ($2.60) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 190.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 174.38. Ramsdens has a 52-week low of GBX 140 ($1.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 224 ($2.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £65.77 million and a P/E ratio of 170.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80.

About Ramsdens

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchase of Precious Metals, and Jewellery Retail. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

