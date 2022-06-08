Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.70 Per Share

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Ramsdens’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON RFX opened at GBX 207.85 ($2.60) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 190.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 174.38. Ramsdens has a 52-week low of GBX 140 ($1.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 224 ($2.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £65.77 million and a P/E ratio of 170.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80.
