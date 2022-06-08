Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) CEO Buys $15,300.00 in Stock

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) CEO Daniel P. Penberthy acquired 1,000 shares of Rand Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $15,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,915.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rand Capital stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. Rand Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.53.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 175.77% and a return on equity of 2.89%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Rand Capital’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rand Capital stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) by 168.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Rand Capital worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Rand Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

