Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

RANJY has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Randstad from €64.00 ($68.82) to €69.00 ($74.19) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Randstad from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of RANJY opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29. Randstad has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

