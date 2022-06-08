RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($3.82) Per Share (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.82) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RAPT. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.82% and a negative net margin of 2,263.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $63,313.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $61,013.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,812 shares in the company, valued at $456,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,271,636 shares of company stock worth $13,592,335 and have sold 9,015 shares worth $204,043. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

