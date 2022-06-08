RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Insider Michael Saks Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) insider Michael Saks sold 10,000 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $270,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,647.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $272.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.96 million during the quarter. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 46.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 192,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 24,860 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

RCMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on RCM Technologies from $7.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on RCM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded RCM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

About RCM Technologies (Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

