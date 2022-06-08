RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Robert W. Baird

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.59.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. RealReal has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. The company’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $34,054.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,008.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $51,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,992,169.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,583 shares of company stock worth $216,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RealReal by 758.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in RealReal by 2,059.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in RealReal by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

