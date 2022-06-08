Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Intel (INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/6/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – Intel was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

6/3/2022 – Intel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/2/2022 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intel reported relatively modest first-quarter 2022 results, wherein both the bottom and top lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reaffirmed its earlier guidance despite short-term headwinds as it expects demand to pick up in the second half of the year. Intel is riding on prospects of the Internet of Things and Mobileye businesses. Recovery in the enterprise business of the data center segment is a positive. Mobileye growth should be driven by design wins amid recovering automotive industry. However, the Client Computing Group is expected to suffer due to component shortage. Production delays pertaining to 7 nm ramp up remain a concern. A strained Sino-U.S. trade relationship, imposition of fresh lockdown restrictions in some markets, forex woes and high debt burden remain other concerns.”

4/29/2022 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2022 – Intel was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/29/2022 – Intel was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/29/2022 – Intel was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/21/2022 – Intel had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/13/2022 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.14. 2,911,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,069,612. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

