Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for EMX Royalty (EMX)

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN: EMX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/2/2022 – EMX Royalty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a royalty and prospect generator engaged in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. The Companys royalty and exploration portfolio mainly consists of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand. “
- 6/1/2022 – EMX Royalty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a royalty and prospect generator engaged in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. The Companys royalty and exploration portfolio mainly consists of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand. “
- 5/23/2022 – EMX Royalty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a royalty and prospect generator engaged in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. The Companys royalty and exploration portfolio mainly consists of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand. “
- 5/18/2022 – EMX Royalty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – EMX Royalty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a royalty and prospect generator engaged in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. The Companys royalty and exploration portfolio mainly consists of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand. “
- 4/19/2022 – EMX Royalty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.
Shares of EMX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. 199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,828. EMX Royalty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41.
EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter.
EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.
