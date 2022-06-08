Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for EMX Royalty (EMX)

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN: EMX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/2/2022 – EMX Royalty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a royalty and prospect generator engaged in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. The Companys royalty and exploration portfolio mainly consists of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand. “

6/1/2022 – EMX Royalty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a royalty and prospect generator engaged in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. The Companys royalty and exploration portfolio mainly consists of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand. “

5/23/2022 – EMX Royalty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a royalty and prospect generator engaged in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. The Companys royalty and exploration portfolio mainly consists of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand. “

5/18/2022 – EMX Royalty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – EMX Royalty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a royalty and prospect generator engaged in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. The Companys royalty and exploration portfolio mainly consists of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand. “

4/19/2022 – EMX Royalty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of EMX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. 199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,828. EMX Royalty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EMX Royalty in the third quarter worth about $4,153,000. Sprott Inc. raised its position in EMX Royalty by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,010,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 697,046 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 441.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 68,348 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 30,697 shares in the last quarter.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

