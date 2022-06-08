Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Grand City Properties (GYC)

Grand City Properties (FRA: GYC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/6/2022 – Grand City Properties was given a new €26.00 ($27.96) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/27/2022 – Grand City Properties was given a new €17.30 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/23/2022 – Grand City Properties was given a new €20.60 ($22.15) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/18/2022 – Grand City Properties was given a new €26.00 ($27.96) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/17/2022 – Grand City Properties was given a new €21.00 ($22.58) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/17/2022 – Grand City Properties was given a new €26.00 ($27.96) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of GYC stock opened at €16.43 ($17.67) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.97. Grand City Properties S.A. has a one year low of €16.61 ($17.86) and a one year high of €20.14 ($21.66).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

