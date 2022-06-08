Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hawkins (HWKN)

Hawkins (NASDAQ: HWKN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/3/2022 – Hawkins was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

6/2/2022 – Hawkins was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

5/28/2022 – Hawkins was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/27/2022 – Hawkins was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

5/26/2022 – Hawkins was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

5/20/2022 – Hawkins was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $775.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.92. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $48.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 22.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 26,066.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 167,089 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 51.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

