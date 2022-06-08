Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Price Target Increased to €18.75 by Analysts at UBS Group

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €16.10 ($17.31) to €18.75 ($20.16) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €20.00 ($21.51) to €20.50 ($22.04) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Red Eléctrica Corporación stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 27,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,246. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

