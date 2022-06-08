Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens downgraded Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30. Redfin has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $65.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Redfin will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,419,441.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $56,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,250 shares of company stock worth $438,230. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,167 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 45.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Redfin by 82.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,726 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,624,000 after acquiring an additional 481,277 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,610,000 after acquiring an additional 40,225 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

