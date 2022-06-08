REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REE. DA Davidson reduced their target price on REE Automotive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:REE opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. REE Automotive has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $476.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06.

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that REE Automotive will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in REE Automotive by 3,960.7% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,694,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after buying an additional 11,406,774 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $9,988,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $50,209,000. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

