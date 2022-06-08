REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) vs. Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Head to Head Analysis

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

This table compares Mazda Motor and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mazda Motor 2.58% 7.68% 3.17% REE Automotive N/A -209.95% -183.48%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mazda Motor and REE Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mazda Motor 0 2 2 0 2.50 REE Automotive 2 0 3 0 2.20

REE Automotive has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 380.98%. Given REE Automotive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Mazda Motor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.7% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Mazda Motor has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mazda Motor and REE Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mazda Motor $27.80 billion 0.20 $726.51 million N/A N/A REE Automotive $10,000.00 47,687.90 -$505.33 million ($1.97) -0.76

Mazda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Summary

Mazda Motor beats REE Automotive on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mazda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

REE Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.