Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) will announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord reported sales of $886.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full-year sales of $5.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $275,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $3,653,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $30,403,000. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $4,500,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $681,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRX stock opened at $132.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.38. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $116.24 and a 12-month high of $176.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

