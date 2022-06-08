Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $9.62 Per Share

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $9.62 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $536.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $38.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $11.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $40.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $34.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $31.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $29.69 EPS.

REGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $613.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $675.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $648.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $501.69 and a 12-month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.09 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,893,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,230,000 after acquiring an additional 83,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.82, for a total transaction of $701,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,449,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,778 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,901. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

