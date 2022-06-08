Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $702.32.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $536.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN opened at $613.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $675.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $648.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $501.69 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The company has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.09 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total transaction of $69,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,437,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $23,660,901 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.