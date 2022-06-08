Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.44) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Relay Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.44) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

RLAY has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.47% and a negative net margin of 15,373.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $320,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,177.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,791,051 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

