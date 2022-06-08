Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.25.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE RS traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $211.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 27.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total transaction of $1,785,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,277,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $170,899,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $101,834,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,079,000 after purchasing an additional 389,942 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,330,000 after purchasing an additional 364,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

