ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. ReneSola updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:SOL opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $345.10 million, a P/E ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ReneSola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ReneSola by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ReneSola by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ReneSola by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in ReneSola by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the period. 39.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

