ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. ReneSola updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:SOL opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $345.10 million, a P/E ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $10.70.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ReneSola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.
About ReneSola (Get Rating)
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.
