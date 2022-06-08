Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 672.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 47.7% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 11.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCII stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $67.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

