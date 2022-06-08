Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Repay reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In related news, Director Richard E. Thornburgh acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,655.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,895 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Repay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Repay by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Repay by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Repay by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 194,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

RPAY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,479. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Repay has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $25.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

