Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allkem Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OROCF)

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Allkem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allkem’s FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Allkem alerts:

Separately, Cowen began coverage on shares of Allkem in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS OROCF opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. Allkem has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

About Allkem (Get Rating)

Allkem Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium and boron in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allkem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allkem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.