Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Katapult Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Katapult in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Katapult had a net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KPLT. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Katapult from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Katapult stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Katapult has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

In other news, Director Brian Hirsch bought 144,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $217,725.39. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 229,189 shares in the company, valued at $346,075.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Orlando Zayas acquired 48,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,646.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,961,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,245.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 278,472 shares of company stock valued at $426,340.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KPLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Katapult by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Katapult by 547.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Katapult by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Katapult by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

