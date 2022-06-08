Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Verastem, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Verastem in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Verastem alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $252.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 84.99% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Verastem by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 74,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 10.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 35.2% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 38,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.