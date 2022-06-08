Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Gossamer Bio, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gossamer Bio in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.74) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $51,990.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,416.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,300 shares of company stock valued at $367,628 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

