Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Spero Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Spero Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.98) per share for the year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $37.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $19.87.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.14). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 116.93% and a negative net margin of 792.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 39,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $208,169.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,321,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,883,250.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

