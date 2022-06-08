Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Frontline (FRO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Frontline (NYSE: FRO) recently:
- 6/6/2022 – Frontline was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/27/2022 – Frontline was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 5/25/2022 – Frontline had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2022 – Frontline was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/4/2022 – Frontline was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 5/2/2022 – Frontline was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – Frontline is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Frontline Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.00 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
