Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Frontline (FRO)

6/6/2022 – Frontline was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/27/2022 – Frontline was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "FRONTLINE LTD's business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. "

5/25/2022 – Frontline had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Frontline was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Frontline was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/2/2022 – Frontline was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Frontline is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Frontline Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.00 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Frontline by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 40,978 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Frontline by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 359,494 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Frontline by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Frontline by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 165,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

