Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Jack in the Box (JACK)

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/1/2022 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $104.00 to $79.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $99.00 to $84.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $86.00.

5/24/2022 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $115.00 to $107.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $93.00 to $85.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Jack in the Box was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Jack in the Box have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top line increased 1.8% year over year, while the bottom line dropped 0.5% on a year-over-year basis. The company has been benefiting from initiatives like regular menu innovations, focus on delivery channels and marketing strategies. This along with the implementation of digital menu board and menu board canopies as well as developmental and franchising initiatives bodes well. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. This along with a rise in commodity costs and wage inflation is a concern. The company’s high debt level makes it difficult to tide over the current crisis.”

4/12/2022 – Jack in the Box is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average of $85.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.72. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $122.70.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

