Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/7/2022 – Myriad Genetics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/3/2022 – Myriad Genetics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/30/2022 – Myriad Genetics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/22/2022 – Myriad Genetics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/14/2022 – Myriad Genetics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2022 – Myriad Genetics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/20/2022 – Myriad Genetics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2022 – Myriad Genetics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Myriad Genetics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -155.92 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.54.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $123,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 225.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,231,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,684,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,482 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth $19,083,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,759,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,531,000 after acquiring an additional 269,887 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth $7,142,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

