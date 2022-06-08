Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cerus Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cerus in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year.

CERS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Cerus has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 28,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $143,705.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 41,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $210,339.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,012 shares of company stock worth $1,785,820. 7.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cerus by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 65,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

