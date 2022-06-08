Research Analysts Set Expectations for Selecta Biosciences, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Selecta Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SELB. StockNews.com downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.62 million, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.19. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 25.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 50,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 250,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,510.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SELB. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 138.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 31,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,978,000 after buying an additional 274,607 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 27.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 844.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 100,594 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

