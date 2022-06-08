Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 7th (CLPT, CLRB, CRKN, CRMT, CSWI, DNZOY, DX, ECPG, ENQUF, EQC)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 7th:

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is a glass technology company with a patented thin-film solution. Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is based in CORVALLIS, Ore. “

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $124.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $125.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Denso Corporation is the global manufacturer and supplier of automotive technology, systems and auto parts. Its automotive supplies include advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, power train control, electric, electronics and information and safety. The Company’s product line includes body electronics, hybrid vehicle components, automatic identification products, industrial robots, programmable logic controllers; and products that provide engine management, climate control, driving control and safety. Products offered by Denso are: automotive air conditioning, heaters, cockpit modules, radiators, starters, alternators, concealed rear wipers, windshield wiper, washer systems, power windows, airbag sensing, lane keeping assist, electric power steering systems, battery ECU, DC-DC converters, integrated starter generators, electric compressors, car navigation systems, electronic toll collection systems, and data communication modules. Denso is headquartered in Kariya City, Japan. “

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $68.00 target price on the stock.

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FirstGroup Plc provides passenger transport services primarily in the UK and North America. The company’s operating divisions consists of First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, UK Bus and UK Rail. First Student division provides student transportation with a fleet of yellow school buses. First Transit division provides transit management and contracting, managing public transport systems. Greyhound division is a national provider of scheduled intercity coach transportation services. UK Bus division serves a number of communities. UK Rail division operates passenger rail networks. FirstGroup Plc is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

