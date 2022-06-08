Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 7th (AMZN, CCF, CVGI, EOG, FSBW, GEVO, GLDD, GLNG, GNUS, GPRK)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, June 7th:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chase (NYSE:CCF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Genius Brands International, Inc. is a multimedia content and brand management company. It provides entertaining and enriching content and products for toddlers to Tweens. The Company’s portfolio includes Baby Genius, Secret Lab, Kid Genius, Mighty 7, Stan Lee Comics and Secret Millionaires Club, Llama Llama and a tween adventure series, Space Pop. Genius Brands International, Inc. is headquartered in Beverly Hills, USA. “

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

