Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

5/27/2022 – Columbus McKinnon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

5/26/2022 – Columbus McKinnon had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $66.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Columbus McKinnon was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $64.00.

5/26/2022 – Columbus McKinnon had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $50.00.

5/25/2022 – Columbus McKinnon was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $979.84 million, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

