Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Urban Outfitters (URBN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN):

5/27/2022 – Urban Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Urban Outfitters have underperformed the industry in the past six months. It posted a soft earnings performance for first-quarter fiscal 2023. Inflationary pressures from inbound freight, delivery expenses, raw materials and wages hurt the overall profits in the quarter. Also, the ongoing supply-chain headwinds were deterrents. It has also been witnessing higher SG&A expenses for a while now. Nonetheless, management remains committed to driving direct-to-consumer business, enhancing productivity in existing channels, adding brands and optimizing inventory level. Urban Outfitters’ strategic growth initiative, FP Movement, also bodes well. This is steadily boosting the Free People brand’s overall sales. Management expects sales to grow during the fiscal second quarter from the last fiscal year’s quarterly tally.”

5/27/2022 – Urban Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

5/26/2022 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $39.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $24.00.

5/25/2022 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $21.00.

5/23/2022 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $30.00.

5/20/2022 – Urban Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/17/2022 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $44.00 to $39.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $26.00.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,167 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

