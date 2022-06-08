REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

REV Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. REV Group has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect REV Group to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

NYSE:REVG opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $659.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 2.17. REV Group has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). REV Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in REV Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 183.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 204,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 195,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 563.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after buying an additional 186,146 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

