REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.45.

REVG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 611.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 69,883 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 61,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,074,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 637,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 129,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $640.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). REV Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

