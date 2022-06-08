Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 15th (NASDAQ:RCACU)

Revelstone Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RCACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, June 15th. Revelstone Capital Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 17th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Revelstone Capital Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of RCACU opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90. Revelstone Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,406,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,728,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,908,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,448,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,958,000.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

