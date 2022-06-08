Reviewing Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) & Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energy Vault and Enovix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A Enovix N/A N/A -$125.87 million ($1.05) -12.73

Risk and Volatility

Energy Vault has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Vault and Enovix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault N/A 56.86% 12.44% Enovix N/A -50.12% -32.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Energy Vault and Enovix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 0 3 0 2.50 Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00

Energy Vault currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.18%. Enovix has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.82%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than Energy Vault.

Summary

Enovix beats Energy Vault on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energy Vault Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

Enovix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

