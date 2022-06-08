Reviewing Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) and Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) and Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Terran Orbital and Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terran Orbital N/A N/A -$2.45 million N/A N/A Aerojet Rocketdyne $2.19 billion 1.54 $143.70 million $1.85 22.62

Aerojet Rocketdyne has higher revenue and earnings than Terran Orbital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Terran Orbital and Aerojet Rocketdyne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terran Orbital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aerojet Rocketdyne 0 0 2 0 3.00

Terran Orbital presently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 219.28%. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.14%. Given Terran Orbital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Terran Orbital is more favorable than Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Volatility and Risk

Terran Orbital has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerojet Rocketdyne has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Terran Orbital and Aerojet Rocketdyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terran Orbital N/A -179.05% 12.73% Aerojet Rocketdyne 6.96% 37.15% 7.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Aerojet Rocketdyne shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Aerojet Rocketdyne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aerojet Rocketdyne beats Terran Orbital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses. The Earth Observation Solutions segment develops, builds, launches, and operates a constellation of earth observation satellites that has synthetic aperture radar and electro-optical capabilities to provide earth observation data and mission solutions. It also focuses to provide secondary payload solutions and onboard data processing capabilities on its satellite constellation, including sensors, optical links, or other mission solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors. This segment provides liquid and solid rocket propulsion systems, air-breathing hypersonic engines, and electric power and propulsion systems for space, defense, civil, and commercial applications; and armament systems. The Real Estate segment engages in the re-zoning, entitlement, sale, and leasing of the company's excess real estate assets. It owns 11,277 acres of land adjacent to the United States Highway 50 between Rancho Cordova and Folsom, California east of Sacramento. The company was formerly known as GenCorp Inc. and changed its name to Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

