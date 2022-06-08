REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $104.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “REX American Resources Corporation, formerly known as REX Stores Corporation, is engaged in the production and sale of ethanol and distillers grains. The Company owns interests in corn- or sorghum-based ethanol production facilities in Illinois, Iowa and Texas. The Company also intends to monetize its real estate assets via leases and property sales, as market conditions allow. REX American Resources Corporation is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. “

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded REX American Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of REX opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $562.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.08. REX American Resources has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $113.43.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that REX American Resources will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $115,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 44,442 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 291.8% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 38,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 28,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in REX American Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after buying an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,288,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,230,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REX American Resources (Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REX American Resources (REX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.