Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised their target price on Rexel from €23.00 ($24.73) to €24.00 ($25.81) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rexel from €25.00 ($26.88) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Rexel stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.80. 374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552. Rexel has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7308 per share. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Rexel’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

