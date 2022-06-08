Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.25.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised their target price on Rexel from €23.00 ($24.73) to €24.00 ($25.81) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rexel from €25.00 ($26.88) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th.
Shares of Rexel stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.80. 374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552. Rexel has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01.
About Rexel (Get Rating)
Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.
