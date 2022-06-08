RF Industries (RFIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. RF Industries has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. RF Industries had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RF Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 36,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

