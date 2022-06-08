RH (NYSE:RH) Director Keith Belling Sells 2,373 Shares

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total value of $724,049.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RH traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $306.09. The stock had a trading volume of 715,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. RH has a 12 month low of $236.29 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.55.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RH from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on RH from $550.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett downgraded RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on RH from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in shares of RH by 137.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of RH by 79.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

