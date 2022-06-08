RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,183.33 ($52.42).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RHIM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.35) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,840 ($48.12) to GBX 3,100 ($38.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

RHIM traded down GBX 36 ($0.45) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,516 ($31.53). The stock had a trading volume of 28,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,009. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,411.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,878.72. RHI Magnesita has a 1 year low of GBX 2,182 ($27.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,642 ($58.17). The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.