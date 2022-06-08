Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.03). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($3.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,598.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.
Shares of RYTM opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.72. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $21.74.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,291,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after buying an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after buying an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after buying an additional 243,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after buying an additional 609,846 shares during the last quarter.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
