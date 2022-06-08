Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $447.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.03. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $8.31.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 100,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sam Bucci sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,365.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 118,000 shares of company stock worth $332,060 over the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,188,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

